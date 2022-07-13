Germany becomes first FMS recipient of M-Code capabilities

BAE Systems revealed on 12 July that it has delivered Miniature PLGR Engine M-Code (MPE-M) GPS receivers to Germany.

The receivers were ordered in June 2021 by the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center for delivery via the FMS programme.

MPE-M is a compact device that delivers precise and rapid positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.

The receiver is compatible with the M-Code secure GPS signal. Its identical form factor should accelerate and simplify the M-Code upgrade process for existing military GPS user equipment, BAE Systems claimed.

Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, noted that Germany is the first FMS recipient of M-Code GPS capabilities.

He added: ‘Accelerating the delivery of M-Code capabilities to allied warfighters around the globe is critical to ensuring trusted PNT in the face of modern threats from our adversaries.’