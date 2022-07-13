Germany becomes first FMS recipient of M-Code capabilities
BAE Systems revealed on 12 July that it has delivered Miniature PLGR Engine M-Code (MPE-M) GPS receivers to Germany.
The receivers were ordered in June 2021 by the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center for delivery via the FMS programme.
MPE-M is a compact device that delivers precise and rapid positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.
The receiver is compatible with the M-Code secure GPS signal. Its identical form factor should accelerate and simplify the M-Code upgrade process for existing military GPS user equipment, BAE Systems claimed.
Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, noted that Germany is the first FMS recipient of M-Code GPS capabilities.
He added: ‘Accelerating the delivery of M-Code capabilities to allied warfighters around the globe is critical to ensuring trusted PNT in the face of modern threats from our adversaries.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Air Force glimpses future of BLoS communication for B-52s
A new BLoS capability is on the horizon for USAF strategic bombers.
-
How the new LTAMDS radar will thwart evolving air defence threats (Studio)
The US Army’s newest air defence radar promises to better detect and defend against complex and evolving threats while reducing operator workload.
-
US Navy seeks advanced shipboard AESA transceiver
Northrop Grumman is developing of a next-generation transceiver array system with digital beamforming for the US Navy.
-
US and Canadian navies to gain planar array antennas for Cooperative Engagement Capability
The Cooperative Engagement Capability will blend data from shipborne, airborne and land-based radars into a common real-time picture for the USN and the Royal Canadian Navy.
-
How the Five Eyes militaries are discovering the power of the network (podcast)
In this bonus episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, we bring you the second episode from the latest series of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast.