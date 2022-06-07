US has bitten off more than it can chew with M-Code, say experts
A modernised military M-Code would be more effective than other tools at securing GPS by resisting adversaries’ jamming, spoofing, misdirection and other EW exploits.
Demand is high for M-Code given its stronger transmission power, broad-spectrum operations and other, classified advantages over Selective Availability Spoofing Module decryption and P(Y) code encryption, to give two examples.
However, the US GAO claimed in a 9 May report that there is a striking imbalance. While 24 of 31 US GPS satellites (described in the report as the ‘aerial sector’) are equipped to broadcast the code, the crucial ‘ground segment’ (control stations and would-be users)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of Blighter C-UAS radars
First deliveries of the A422 C-UAS radar for Ukraine will take place this month.
-
BAE Systems broadens compatibility of anti-jam GPS receiver
By blending trusted inertial navigation system data from Trimble receivers with its DIGAR system, BAE Systems claims to have improved airborne anti-jamming protection ‘by a million-fold’.
-
USMC issues support contract for C4I systems
C4 Planning Solutions could provide C4I support for Marine Air-Ground Task Force elements until 2032 if all options are exercised under its latest contract.
-
Bittium Tough SDR radios - unique features summarized (Sponsored)
Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular and Handheld radios are unique in their performance in leading the mobile troops and forming the situation awareness on the battlefield.
-
Ozelot offers enhanced protection for armoured vehicle crews
A basic Communications Electronic Support Measure architecture under development in Germany could help armoured vehicle crews detect and locate nearby enemy troops and vehicles.
-
PT Len, Thales to supply air defence capabilities to Indonesia
The new contract between Thales and PT Len includes air surveillance radars and C2 systems to boost Indonesia’s air defence capabilities.