Germany to receive M-Code user equipment

The German military is receiving compact M-Code receivers from BAE Systems under the FMS programme. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

FMS contract focuses on a miniature receiver for precise position, navigation and timing as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing.

BAE Systems Inc has received an FMS contract from the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center to deliver M-Code military GPS user equipment to Germany.

The company will deliver the technology to enable ‘precise, resilient, and secure geolocation and positioning capabilities that improve the effectiveness of allied operations’, BAE Systems noted on 29 June.

In particular, Germany will receive the Miniature PLGR Engine – M-Code (MPE-M) receiver, which delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.

Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers.’

BAE Systems will provide the first MPE-M receivers to Germany for integration, test, and evaluation in 2021.