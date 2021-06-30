Germany to receive M-Code user equipment

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
BAE Systems Inc has received an FMS contract from the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center to deliver M-Code military GPS user equipment to Germany.
The company will deliver the technology to enable ‘precise, resilient, and secure geolocation and positioning capabilities that improve the effectiveness of allied operations’, BAE Systems noted on 29 June.
In particular, Germany will receive the Miniature PLGR Engine – M-Code (MPE-M) receiver, which delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.
Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers.’
BAE Systems will provide the first MPE-M receivers to Germany for integration, test, and evaluation in 2021.
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.