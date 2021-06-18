French stimulus package extends to semiconductors for defence

The CORAIL SiP project was created to accelerate investments in European semiconductors. (Photo: Teledyne e2v)

Safran Electronics & Defense and Teledyne e2v Semiconductors are developing CORAIL System-in-Package products with backing from the French government.

As part of the French COVID-19 economic stimulus package, Safran Electronics & Defense and Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have jointly obtained ‘significant’ government aid to develop their CORAIL System-in-Package (SiP) roadmap.

‘The CORAIL SiP project was created to accelerate investments in order to boost the new electronic sector for System-in-Package in France,’ Teledyne added in an 18 June statement.

Via this project, Teledyne e2v Semiconductors (headquartered in the UK but with a manufacturing facility in Grenoble) aims to accelerate the development of SiP products specifically for the aerospace and defence industries, while also fostering the industrial expansion of SiP services throughout Europe.

CORAIL SiP will be launched in Q3 2021 and will continue until 2024. Total funding for the project amounts to €7.5 million, including €2.5 million from the French recovery plan.

‘The global development of SIPs is a natural evolution of microelectronics,’ Teledyne noted. However, most suppliers are Asia-based and do not address the needs of the low-to-medium volume market.