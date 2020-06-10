French aviation rescue plan bets on defence helicopters, drones and tankers
The French government has pledged to buy new military heavy-lift helicopters and accelerate plans for naval drone, ISTAR and tanker aircraft programmes as part of a wider economic stimulus package, worth €15 billion ($17 billion), aimed at protecting the country’s aviation industry from faltering under the strain of COVID-19.
Based on the PlanAero initative, a decision to specifically issue the defence industry with funding of €600 million means that eight H225M rotary platforms will be ordered, while orders for three A330 MRTT and one Beechcraft King Air 350 ALSR will be expedited. VSR700 rotary-wing UAS and Aliaca mini drone plans have also been
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from European Defence Procurement Special Report
-
Italian 3.0 Centauro II procurement remains unfinalised
As the Italian MoD and the Iveco-Oto Melara (CIO) consortium continue negotiations, details remain undefined of a plan to acquire 40 8×8 Centauro II armoured vehicles …
-
Serbia wrings extra life out of M-84
The Serbian military formally unveiled its M-84AS-1 MBT earlier this month, as the latest upgrade of a licensed-built version of the venerable T-72M. The M-84AS-1 …
-
VBL replacement could attract non-French bidders
Although the French Army will soon receive upgraded Arquus (ex-Panhard Defense) VBL 4x4 scout vehicles, in the longer term a new vehicle will be required …
-
Slovak vehicle procurement faces a blurry future
The new leadership in the Slovak MoD faces a series of hard decisions over many procurement programmes that are expected to change the posture of …
-
Spanish Army will acquire new sniper rifles
The Spanish Army is to procure 27 new semi-automatic sniper rifles, as it continues efforts to strengthen its small arms inventory. The service intends to …
-
Sweden hits deadlock over new defence spending plans
Cross party political talks in Sweden addressing future defence funding have collapsed, following disagreement over whether additional money should be approved. The Swedish government will …