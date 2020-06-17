European team seeks holy grail of unifying airborne EM systems

More light can be shed on the European Defence Agency’s (EDA’s) CROWN initiative to develop a scalable, single architecture for airborne radar, EW and communications applications.

Indra is leading this effort to integrate the electromagnetic (EM) functions for future European military aircraft. The Spanish company announced on 20 May that it will lead a team of 11 European companies to develop an integrated radar, EW and communication system under the auspices of the EDA. The EDA is responsible for coordinating collaborative defence projects involving EU members.

This initiative marks an important step forward towards the ‘holy grail’ of integrating these disparate, yet essential aircraft EM subsystems into a single architecture. Until now, combat aircraft have required distinct radars, EW systems and communications which often use and detect different frequencies and are provided by disparate suppliers.

From an engineering standpoint this introduces complexity into aircraft design, as each system has its individual back-end that generates, transmits, receives and processes RF energy before visually or aurally presenting this information to the pilot.

Each of these systems must also have its own antennas, all of which occupy valuable internal and external space on an aircraft. This also increases costs, as each system must be procured separately, similarly adding a MRO burden to the aircraft during its service life.

The CROWN initiative aims to develop a common back-end connected to an active electronically scanned array (AESA), which can use a software-defined approach to perform the panoply of EM functions mentioned above. According to Indra, this architecture will be housed internally in the nose of an aircraft, mounted conformally on the fuselage or carried in an underwing pod.

New European fighter programmes are in the offing which could exploit this approach, such as the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS - pictured with expected levels of connectivity).

While Indra has earmarked FCAS as one potential application for CROWN deliverables, a written statement from the company stressed that the technology is ‘not specifically for one unique aircraft’, adding that the design could potentially be used by an array of future European platforms.

Another interesting dimension of the overall programme is that the technology that will be developed via CROWN is intended to be scalable, to fit platforms ranging from UAVs to manned combat aircraft.

In terms of the roadmap for CROWN development, Indra noted that the project will reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 by 2027. This means that a prototype will be demonstrated in an operational environment.

Subsequently, Indra aims for the single EM architecture to complete system development and qualification (TRL-8), followed by a transition to production and operational use (TRL-9).

It is entirely possible that the final two stages could arrive once the CROWN technology is adopted for an aircraft programme.

