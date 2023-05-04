To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elettronica puts the spotlight on EW at IMDEX

4th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Elettronica provides the EW suite for the Italian Navies PPAs like ITS Francesco Morosini pictured. (Photo: Author)

At IMDEX Asia 2023 in Singapore, Italy’s Elettronica spotlighted its new-generation distributed electronic warfare (EW) solutions.

The company said EW systems adorning a vessel need to be managed to address threats in a timely and efficient manner, pitching its EW Manager, a computer-aided C2 system that integrates all EW capabilities.

Elettronica’s EW manager can fuse threat information and share it with both onboard and offboard users and support collaboration with uncrewed platforms.

The solution can integrate first- and third-party products from other suppliers.

Elettronica said: ‘This efficient collaboration between EW suites installed on different platforms, is extended into the land environment to enhance situational awareness, improve border security and coastal surveillance with a protective shield covering all threats from small drones up to aircraft and missiles.’

The company added that its naval Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system could strengthen vessel survivability against present and future infrared threats.

Elettronica provides the EW systems for the Italian Navy’s new PPA OPVs, one of which ITS Francesco Morosini was on show in Singapore.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

