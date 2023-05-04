Elettronica puts the spotlight on EW at IMDEX
The company said EW systems adorning a vessel need to be managed to address threats in a timely and efficient manner, pitching its EW Manager, a computer-aided C2 system that integrates all EW capabilities.
Elettronica’s EW manager can fuse threat information and share it with both onboard and offboard users and support collaboration with uncrewed platforms.
The solution can integrate first- and third-party products from other suppliers.
IMDEX 2023: Indonesia launches new presidential ship Bung Karno
IMDEX 2023: Unique challenges ahead for Singapore's new Navy chief
IMDEX 2023: ADSB in talks with Indo-Pacific countries for potential ship deals
Elettronica said: ‘This efficient collaboration between EW suites installed on different platforms, is extended into the land environment to enhance situational awareness, improve border security and coastal surveillance with a protective shield covering all threats from small drones up to aircraft and missiles.’
The company added that its naval Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system could strengthen vessel survivability against present and future infrared threats.
Elettronica provides the EW systems for the Italian Navy’s new PPA OPVs, one of which ITS Francesco Morosini was on show in Singapore.
Abeking & Rasmussen prepares to hand over Indonesian minehunters
Later this month, the German shipbuilder will deliver two minehunters to the Indonesian Navy.
IMDEX 2023: Fincantieri seeks to satisfy conditions for Indonesian FREMM frigate deal
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is continuing to work with Indonesia to satisfy the conditions for a FREMM frigate contract to enter into effect.
IMDEX 2023: Flyby and Thales look to further Jackal development after successful missile firing
IMDEX 2023: Flyby and Thales look to further Jackal development after successful missile firing

Having successfully developed and successfully fired a Lightweight Multi-Role Missile (LMM) from the Jackal drone, Flyby Technology and Thales see the system as offering a cross-domain capability for the UK and others.
IMDEX 2023: New Chinese-built LPD arrives in Thailand
IMDEX 2023: New Chinese-built LPD arrives in Thailand

A new Chinese-built LPD, HTMS Chang, arrived in Thailand in late April, having been collected by the Royal Thai Navy earlier that month.
IMDEX 2023: Aeronautics sees growing interest in maritime UAV integration
IMDEX 2023: Aeronautics sees growing interest in maritime UAV integration

Israeli UAV maker Aeronautics, known for its Orbiter family of systems, has told Shephard that the company sees great potential in the maritime space and navies' growing interest in integrating drones into the domain globally.
IMDEX 2023: ADSB in talks with Indo-Pacific countries for potential ship deals
The UAE's Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is in talks with regional players, including Malaysia and Indonesia, for potential ship deals.