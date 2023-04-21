To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elettronica joins space race with first electronic warfare satellite payload

21st April 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The launch of Scorpio took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher on 14 April from Vandenberg SFB, California. (Photo: Elettronica)

Italy's Elettronica has successfully orbited its first space-based electronic warfare payload to track terrestrial RF signals.

In line with its TENET strategic plan, which includes space EW as a growth domain, Elettronica has successfully launched its first payload, Scorpio, into space for electronic intelligence (ELINT) activities.

The launch took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher on 14 April from Vandenberg SFB, California. Space logistics company D-Orbit provided a the 'satellite taxi', to put the device into low Earth orbit.

Scorpio enables interception, identification and localisation of terrestrial RF signals from space, exploiting AI algorithms for information processing and classification.

Its first mission will be to collect unclassified data on maritime traffic.

'We are very proud of our arrival in this new domain,' -said Enzo Benigni, president and CEO of Elettronica.  

'The particular experience that derives from the application of skills in the [electromagnetic spectrum operations] sector in the space domain represents a strategic resource for Italy's technological sovereignty in an area that is increasingly crucial for defence and security.'

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

