Elettronica joins space race with first electronic warfare satellite payload

In line with its TENET strategic plan, which includes space EW as a growth domain, Elettronica has successfully launched its first payload, Scorpio, into space for electronic intelligence (ELINT) activities.

The launch took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher on 14 April from Vandenberg SFB, California. Space logistics company D-Orbit provided a the 'satellite taxi', to put the device into low Earth orbit.

Scorpio enables interception, identification and localisation of terrestrial RF signals from space, exploiting AI algorithms for information processing and classification.

Its first mission will be to collect unclassified data on maritime traffic.

'We are very proud of our arrival in this new domain,' -said Enzo Benigni, president and CEO of Elettronica.

'The particular experience that derives from the application of skills in the [electromagnetic spectrum operations] sector in the space domain represents a strategic resource for Italy's technological sovereignty in an area that is increasingly crucial for defence and security.'