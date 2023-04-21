Elettronica joins space race with first electronic warfare satellite payload
In line with its TENET strategic plan, which includes space EW as a growth domain, Elettronica has successfully launched its first payload, Scorpio, into space for electronic intelligence (ELINT) activities.
The launch took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher on 14 April from Vandenberg SFB, California. Space logistics company D-Orbit provided a the 'satellite taxi', to put the device into low Earth orbit.
Scorpio enables interception, identification and localisation of terrestrial RF signals from space, exploiting AI algorithms for information processing and classification.
Related Articles
Leonardo and Elettronica join forces to support Italian 'sovereign technologies'
EU Commission invites tenders for new satellite constellation with military applications
Integrated electronic warfare suite for F-16 fighter put to test against RF threats
Its first mission will be to collect unclassified data on maritime traffic.
'We are very proud of our arrival in this new domain,' -said Enzo Benigni, president and CEO of Elettronica.
'The particular experience that derives from the application of skills in the [electromagnetic spectrum operations] sector in the space domain represents a strategic resource for Italy's technological sovereignty in an area that is increasingly crucial for defence and security.'
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Army selects SoarTech autonomous UAS for xTechSearch 7 Competition
SoarTech's is putting forward its Centralized Control of Commercial Drones (C3D) platform, an autonomous system that helps with the logistics and control of small UAS.
-
Integrated Battle Command System gets production go-ahead for US Army
Full-rate production has been approved by the Department of Defense for Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System, a key element of US Army air and missile defence modernisation.
-
Integrated electronic warfare suite for F-16 fighter put to test against RF threats
The AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS electronic warfare suite due for installation on USAF F-16 fighter jets as a programme of record has successfully completed testing against emulated radio frequency (RF) threats.
-
CAES to supply new radio frequency jammers for US Navy Growler aircraft
CAES has been awarded a contract by the United States Navy to begin initial production work on the AN/ALQ-99 LBC transmitter for the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft fleet.
-
Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios
Austria has followed Belgium in selected Thales' SquadNet tactical radios for its armed forces.
-
EU Commission invites tenders for new satellite constellation with military applications
The European Commission has launched an invitation tender for a contract to implement the EU satellite constellation dubbed IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite).