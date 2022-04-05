To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Distributed Maritime Operations to progress with rapid software development, says DoD

5th April 2022 - 10:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Distributed Maritime Operations are a key concept for the USN (pictured are aircraft carriers in the South China Sea, February 2021). (Photo: USN/﻿Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

The Office of Naval Research has picked an industry partner for ‘rapid and affordable’ software development as the USN evolves towards JADC2.

US-based SME Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT) has obtained a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III follow-on contract, worth up to $98.63 million, from the US Office of Naval Research to aid the development of software architecture for the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept.

In particular, IDT will work on ‘rapid and affordable software development’ for DMO, the DoD announced in a 1 April contract notice.

DMO is supported by Project Overmatch, which is the USN’s contribution to the DoD-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme.

The DoD noted that IDT has already stood up a prototype development environment that allows not only rapid and affordable software development but also simultaneously monitoring and analysing the effects of the software change in performance, in the physical realm and in the cyber realm.

‘This contract provides for the delivery of this transformational and essential environment to the Navy enterprise and its frontline fleet platforms,’ the DoD added.

If all options are exercised, IDT will complete work on the contract by 1 April 2025.

