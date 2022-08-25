Philippines ponders SAR helicopters, and Chinooks instead of Mi-171s

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has reneged on a deal with Russia for new Mi-171 medium-lift helicopters, but it still has requirements for both heavy-lift and search-and-rescue helicopters.

The PAF’s 505th Search and Rescue Group currently operates six W-3A Sokols and a solitary S-70A-5 in the SAR role, but these numbers are insufficient to provide national coverage.

The retirement of the air force’s UH-1 fleet, which encompassed three Bell 205A-1s of the 505th Search and Rescue Group, means that aircraft need to be replaced. The helicopters are used for civilian search and rescue, but such a capability has long been