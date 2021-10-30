Compact anti-jamming system benefits small-calibre missiles

Jamming is a constant threat for any military system that relies on signals to carry out and complete its mission — and weapons such as missiles are no exception. However, to date, anti-jamming devices are generally large, resource-intensive in terms of cost and power, and can be subject to export controls.

As a result, they are seldom used on smaller-calibre munitions.

To fill this gap, MBDA teamed with University of Swansea under the French-UK Materials and Components for Missiles, Innovation and Technology Partnership (MCM ITP) to develop an anti-jamming device with optimised SWaP.

The device was presented at the Complex Weapons, Innovation …