Compact anti-jamming system benefits small-calibre missiles

Sweden is replacing its Saab 340s with GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.
Jamming is a constant threat for any military system that relies on signals to carry out and complete its mission — and weapons such as missiles are no exception. However, to date, anti-jamming devices are generally large, resource-intensive in terms of cost and power, and can be subject to export controls.
As a result, they are seldom used on smaller-calibre munitions.
To fill this gap, MBDA teamed with University of Swansea under the French-UK Materials and Components for Missiles, Innovation and Technology Partnership (MCM ITP) to develop an anti-jamming device with optimised SWaP.
As tests continue on the Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.