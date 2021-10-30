To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Compact anti-jamming system benefits small-calibre missiles

30th October 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Alix Valenti in Nice

RSS

The Novel Null Steering Antenna 2. (Image: MBDA)

An industry-academia team has developed an ITAR-free anti-jamming capability.

Jamming is a constant threat for any military system that relies on signals to carry out and complete its mission — and weapons such as missiles are no exception. However,  to date, anti-jamming devices are generally large, resource-intensive in terms of cost and power, and can be subject to export controls.

As a result, they are seldom used on smaller-calibre munitions.

To fill this gap, MBDA teamed with University of Swansea under the French-UK Materials and Components for Missiles, Innovation and Technology Partnership  (MCM ITP) to develop an anti-jamming device with optimised SWaP.

The device was presented at the Complex Weapons, Innovation …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users