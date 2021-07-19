To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

France and the UK select MBDA for innovation partnership

19th July 2021 - 17:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

MBDA gradually transform operational needs, industrial strategies, ideas, technologies and legacy products into a new solution that will provide real operational value to customers. (Image: MBDA)

MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.

MBDA has been awarded a contract by France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership (CW ITP).

The four-year contract follows on from the work of the Materials and Components for Missile Innovation Technology Partnership (MCM ITP).

The MCM ITP aimed to develop generation-after-next missile technology over the last 13 years.

The governments of France and the UK have shown a commitment to harness the opportunities innovation can present for the benefit of their Defence capabilities.

The CW ITP enables both countries to co-operate in that endeavour and solve the challenges future capabilities will need to overcome.

It will focus on five enduring technical areas: materials, structures and electronics; mission systems and algorithms; seekers; propulsion; and lethality.

MBDA will lead a group of French and UK companies to collaborate through ‘Dynamic Challenges’ that will look at technologies with applications across them and new potential technology areas.

MBDA is already currently working with Dstl on the Co-operative Strike Weapons Technology Demonstrator, to develop innovative new missile systems by 2023.

