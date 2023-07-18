Collins Aerospace completes MS-110 ﻿reconnaissance system flight testing and prepares for deliveries

After completing flight and ground testing, Collins Aerospace has begun delivering MS-110 multispectral airborne reconnaissance systems to undisclosed international customers.

The first flight of the system took place in July 2022.

The MS-110 is an improved version of the DB-110, and existing operators of the old systems can upgrade their pods to the MS-110 configuration at their own maintenance facilities, limiting cost and operational downtime.

The company is in the process of delivering a total of 16 sensors to international fast jet operators and is in various stages of contractual activities for another 13 pods for three additional customers.

The MS-110 builds on the widely deployed DB-110, with which it shares a common support and imagery exploitation infrastructure.

The multispectral features of the MS-110 are designed to improve intelligence analysts' ability to extract vital information from a wide variety of target sets.

The MS-110 sensor provides day and night, wide-area and long-range reconnaissance with three enhancements from the DB-110: the ability to image in multiple spectral bands, improved optics for increased image resolution and area coverage, and common ground coverage between all bands.

Collins Aerospace airborne reconnaissance systems have been fielded and operational on tactical fast jet platforms such as the Boeing F-15 and Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter aircraft, as well as special mission ISR business jets.

The system is compatible with MALE UAVs such as the General Atomics MQ-9.

The MS-110 sensor leverages Collins Aerospace's proven multispectral imaging (MSI) expertise from SYERS-2C flown on the Lockheed Martin U-2.

It can be integrated with UTC's TacSAR (Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar), an advanced sensor pod that provides commanders with vital all-weather ISR by integrating the Selex-ES AESA.