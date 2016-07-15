Farnborough 2016: Ton target for MS-110

UTC Aerospace Systems expect the market for the new multispectral (MS) 110 reconnaissance system to run into three figures, building on the widespread use of the preceding dual-band (DB) 110 day/night system.

Operational on the Tornado with the UK RAF (pictured above), a number of F-16 export programmes and the P-3 MPA in a maritime surveillance role, the DB-110 is an exportable derivative of the U-2 SYERS system, producing high definition imagery in the visible and IR bands.

The multispectral version of the DB-110, the MS-110 reconnaissance sensor, bring additional capabilities to the role, stated UTC officials. The expectation of