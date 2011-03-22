Canada improves maritime surveillance
The Canadian Navy will share maritime surveillance information with the Coast Guard as part of the IMIC3 programme, awarded to Thales Canada on 19 March.
The C$11 million ($11.2 million) contract for the IMIC3 (Interdepartmental Maritime Integrated Command, Control and Communications) system will ‘allow for more coordinated planning and execution of maritime operations in defence of Canada’, said a government statement.
The ‘advanced capability’ for data gathering and sharing of costal surveillance information will provide operational commanders both offshore and onshore with the same satellite data at the same time.
The IMIC3 system will allow the marine situational awareness information gathered by some 250 Canadian ports to be widely distributed.
‘Using sophisticated, integrated technologies, IMIC3 will enable the secure exchange of positional information among vessels and with on-shore operations centres,’ said the government.
Awarded after a ‘thorough’ competition between Canadian technology firms, the contract is expected to provide jobs in Ottawa and the system will be integrated by 2014.
‘The IMIC3 system will be integrated into the 12 Kingston-Class ships, 44 Coast Guard vessels, seven onshore stations (maritime security operations centres and Canadian Coast Guard regional operations centres), and be available through seven portable systems for use on other vessels,’ said the statement.
