PREMIUM: MEV gives kiss of life to in-orbit satellites

The reality of on-demand satellite servicing took a giant leap forward with the successful docking of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) to a client satellite.

The first life-extension vehicle to enter the market, the MEV-1 spacecraft, rendezvoused and docked with its client satellite, Intelsat 901 (IS-901), in late February.

The MEV will now use its own thrusters and fuel supply to extend the satellite's lifespan by performing station-keeping manoeuvres in geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) for the duration of the contract.

Joe Anderson, VP of business development and operations for Northrop Grumman subsidiary SpaceLogistics LLC, said the MEV was designed as a multi-use vehicle able to extend the life of satellites that have depleted their fuel supply.

On average, about 20 satellites each year reach this condition and are retired.

‘With the Mission Extension Vehicle, we've taken a very keep-it-simple approach and developed a servicing spacecraft that will dock to a client spacecraft to extend its life,’ Anderson explained.

‘And we stayed docked for the duration of that life extension. It takes over the orbit control of the client, the attitude control of the client satellite, and remains docked for the full duration that the client needs the life extension. When it's finished, it undocks and it can go on and do another service afterwards.’

Launched on 9 October 2019, MEV-1 was initially placed in the graveyard orbit some 300 km above GEO where it rendezvoused with IS-901 at some 11,265 km per hour, docking and moving the client satellite back to GEO.

‘Remember, we're trying to extend the life of satellites that have been in orbit for 15 years or more. They were designed 16, 18, 20 years ago – they were never designed to be reused. They weren't even designed for us to dock to in order to extend their life,’ Anderson said.

‘This was the first time in history that two commercial satellites have ever docked together. It's the first time a rendezvous and docking has occurred in geosynchronous orbits – in the past it was typically done by NASA and others in low Earth orbits. It was also the first time that there's ever been an autonomous docking with a satellite that was not designed to be docked to.

‘After we docked to them, we relocated their satellite, Intelsat 901 satellite, to a new operating position over the Atlantic Ocean region. So, it's now stationary in its new position. And Intelsat has now transferred customers from an older satellite onto this satellite. And so, it's now in-service providing communication services to customers on both sides of the Atlantic.’