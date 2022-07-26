BAE Systems to maintain Artisan radar and CMS aboard Brazilian Navy flagship

BAE Systems has signed a five-year contract to support its Artisan 3D radar aboard the Brazilian Navy flagship NAM Atlântico (formerly the UK RN helicopter carrier HMS Ocean until its sale to Brazil in 2018).

The new contract (worth an undisclosed amount) will provide through-life support for the Artisan radar, comprising corrective and preventative maintenance including the provision of spare parts.

The 3D naval surveillance radar provides Atlântico with sea surface monitoring plus air traffic management of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Artisan is also in use with the UK RN on its Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and Type 23 frigates, and it has been selected for the future Type 26 City-class frigates.

BAE Systems will also support the DNA2 CMS on Atlântico, the company revealed in a 26 July statement.

A skills and knowledge transfer agreement will see the BAE Systems radar team provide hands-on training to the Brazilian Navy.

The DNA2 element of the contract will also deliver a planned modernisation package of the CMS to address obsolescence issues.