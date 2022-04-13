Babcock signs four-year deal to support NAM Atlântico

JFD supports Spanish Submarine Rescue Mothership
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
Babcock has inked a four-year contract to provide through-life support for the Brazilian Navy’s flagship NAM Atlântico, which formerly served in the UK RN as HMS Ocean.
Under the support package, Babcock will provide maintenance planning and delivery, technical advice, and knowledge transfer.
The company said it would also assist the Brazilian Navy in developing a spares management system for Atlântico, installing upgrades, and delivering technical training packages to ship and shore personnel.
A team from Babcock will be embedded in the Brazilian Navy’s main maintenance centre and naval base at the Arsenal de Marinha do Rio de Janeiro.
A UK-based team will also support the work.
Support work is already underway with the establishment of the in-country team, and the first maintenance period under the agreement is scheduled to begin in April 2022.
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.
The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.
Sea trials are in progress in Germany of ENS Al-Aziz, the first of six MEKO A-200 vessels ordered by Egypt.
Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.