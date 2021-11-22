BAE Systems gains National Cyber Range Complex contract

How the National Cyber Range works. (Photo: US Army PEO STRI)

Digital engineering and model-based systems engineering will be applied to solve IT integration problems for the US military.

BAE Systems announced on 22 November that it will serve as a contractor on Lot 1 of the ten-year, $2.4 billion National Cyber Range (NCR) Complex Event Planning, Operations, and Support hybrid IDIQ contract.

The company will compete for orders in cybersecurity integration, range support services, systems testing and training personnel.

If successful, it will plan and conduct large-scale, complex, and multi-site cyber test, evaluation, and training events.

‘For these events, the company’s model-based systems engineering methods will enable the Army to quickly identify and mitigate high-priority cyber risks,’ BAE Systems stated.

BAE Systems will apply its experience in digital engineering to integrate and test technologies in ‘holistic cyber range environments’, said Lisa Hand, VP and GM BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions.

She added: ‘Our experience in weapon systems, cyber-hardening, cybersecurity, and risk mitigation applications will better prepare warfighters for the future battlefield.’

According to the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), the mission of the NCR is to ‘improve the resiliency of our warfighters in the cyber-contested battlespace by delivering operationally representative cyberspace environments for testing, training, and mission rehearsal’.