BAE nets US Navy networks contract

2nd February 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Data centre racks and equipment are returned to USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as part of a Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) refresh. (Photo: US DoD)

The CANES programme aims to modernise the USN's afloat network capabilities.

The US's Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has re-contracted BAE Systems for the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) programme.

The total value of the ten-year IDIQ contract is $4.1 billion. BAE Systems is one of eight companies competing for work on the IDIQ programme.

CANES is the USN’s next-generation tactical afloat network and is a crucial aspect of its modernisation by upgrading cybersecurity, C2, communications and afloat intelligence systems.

The programme will also replace unaffordable and obsolete networks.

Under the award, BAE Systems is responsible for procuring and producing afloat network devices, spares, laboratory equipment, initial software, and software renewal.

Work also includes maintenance services for surface, shore and submarine installations.

BAE has worked on CANES for the past eight years.

