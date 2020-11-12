Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems secures contracts for production of USN’s Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services

12th November 2020 - 10:48 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BAE Systems has been awarded contracts worth more than $30 million to produce and integrate a mission-critical information warfare platform for USN vessels.

The USN has issued two task orders for Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services (CANES) for two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, a Virginia-class submarine, and two Blue Ridge-class command ships (pictured).

Under the first task order from the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command San Diego, BAE Systems will produce ...

