BAE Systems secures contracts for production of USN’s Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services

Save this for later

BAE Systems has been awarded contracts worth more than $30 million to produce and integrate a mission-critical information warfare platform for USN vessels.

The USN has issued two task orders for Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services (CANES) for two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, a Virginia-class submarine, and two Blue Ridge-class command ships (pictured).

Under the first task order from the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command San Diego, BAE Systems will produce ...