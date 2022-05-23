Austria begins test programme with Rheinmetall C-sUAS technology
The Austrian military is conducting a six-month test and evaluation programme with a C-sUAS system from Rheinmetall, the German company revealed on 23 May.
Rheinmetall Air Defence has already shipped the system, which comprises two shelter units for rapid deployment on standard trailers and trucks.
‘The sensor unit elevates automatically and can be equipped with various detection technologies, including X-band and S-band radar, passive emitter locator, ADS-B receiver and others if required,’ Rheinmetall announced in a statement.
An integrated, stabilised 360° EO PTZ sensor provides verification and tracking capabilities.
A separate C2 shelter houses a ‘fully fledged’ operator workstation based on the Oerlikon Skymaster system for sensor data fusion, Rheinmetall noted.
Skymaster also allows for scalability to integrated target cueing devices and effectors for different countermeasures as well as links to higher echelons.
The Austrian armed forces will test the Rheinmetall C-sUAS system at various locations until November 2022, simulating airbase protection (including at the Eurofighter base at Hinterstoisser), integration into other military units and providing C-sUAS protection in urban areas.
