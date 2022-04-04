To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall unveils Oerlikon AMMR radar

4th April 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Oerlikon AMMR can track and classify multiple threats simultaneously, claims Rheinmetall. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

A new modular software-defined radar from Rheinmetall Italia is designed for or C-UAS, SHORAD and VSHORAD applications.

Rheinmetall on 4 April announced the launch of a new AESA radar for C-UAS and other air defence functions, entirely developed by its Italian subsidiary.

The Oerlikon AESA Multi-Mission Radar (AMMR) ‘is now ready for series production’, Rheinmetall noted in a statement, adding that the software-defined modular radar had been demonstrated to all four branches of the Italian Armed Forces (the army, navy, air force and Carabinieri) in February 2022.

According to Rheinmetall: ‘Thanks to adaptive full digital beamforming techniques in the S-band, Oerlikon AMMR automatically detects, classifies and tracks the full spectrum of aerial threats.’

In particular, the radar is designed to meet short-range air defence (SHORAD and VSHORAD) challenges posed by aircraft such as mini- and micro-UAVs; rockets, artillery and high-angle mortar fire; cruise missiles; and air-to-surface missiles.

Oerlikon AMMR can track and classify multiple threats simultaneously, Rheinmetall claimed, adding that the radar can operate in stationary mode or on the move, ‘even under gruelling environmental and jamming conditions’.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us