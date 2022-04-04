Rheinmetall unveils Oerlikon AMMR radar

Rheinmetall on 4 April announced the launch of a new AESA radar for C-UAS and other air defence functions, entirely developed by its Italian subsidiary.

The Oerlikon AESA Multi-Mission Radar (AMMR) ‘is now ready for series production’, Rheinmetall noted in a statement, adding that the software-defined modular radar had been demonstrated to all four branches of the Italian Armed Forces (the army, navy, air force and Carabinieri) in February 2022.

According to Rheinmetall: ‘Thanks to adaptive full digital beamforming techniques in the S-band, Oerlikon AMMR automatically detects, classifies and tracks the full spectrum of aerial threats.’

In particular, the radar is designed to meet short-range air defence (SHORAD and VSHORAD) challenges posed by aircraft such as mini- and micro-UAVs; rockets, artillery and high-angle mortar fire; cruise missiles; and air-to-surface missiles.

Oerlikon AMMR can track and classify multiple threats simultaneously, Rheinmetall claimed, adding that the radar can operate in stationary mode or on the move, ‘even under gruelling environmental and jamming conditions’.