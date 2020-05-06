PREMIUM: Australia probes into space with CubeSats

Australia is expanding its space-based surveillance and communications capability with the next stage of development of new small satellites called CubeSats.

Two separate programmes – Project Buccaneer and the M series – will see deployment of additional satellites that will test Australian Defence Force (ADF) capabilities.

A spokesperson from the Australian Department of Defence told Shephard that, under Project Buccaneer, a second satellite called the Buccaneer Main Mission (BMM) is scheduled to launch via the US Department of Defence Space Test Program in early 2022.

BMM will be a 6U-class CubeSat with a mass of about 12kg, which is twice the size of the earlier 3U-class satellite called the Buccaneer Risk Mitigation Mission (BRMM). It was launched in November 2017 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

‘The primary BMM payload, a bespoke HF antenna and receiver, is being developed in-house at Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group by HF Radar Branch, as was its precursor payload on BRMM,’ the spokesperson said.

The primary mission of the BMM is calibration of the Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), a key long-range surveillance asset.

BRMM was the pathfinder for the future BMM satellite. The spokesperson said it was DST’s first CubeSat mission and first satellite in space for 50 years, undertaken in partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra.

The BRMM satellite is operated by ground stations at DST Edinburgh and UNSW Canberra. It has engaged in space surveillance, communications and situation awareness demonstrations using COTS GPS receivers, software-defined radio and a flight computer developed by UNSW. One mission objective is to perform photometric experiments to contribute to space situational awareness and R&D efforts via dynamic on-orbit manoeuvres.

The plan is to test reprogramming of the radios whilst in low Earth orbit (LEO), to allow them to conduct different functions. Because the BMM satellite is larger, they will include biological sensors and more sophisticated equipment and payloads compared to the BRMM.

This will enable more accurate tracking of debris and other assets, especially in LEO to ensure that any future sovereign satellite constellation Australia will deploy is safe.

‘As well as providing vital research and development experience, the launches have also provided the opportunity to develop expertise in the legal, policy and liability arrangements required to be a successful space-faring nation,’ the spokesperson said.

‘The Buccaneer programme offers a great opportunity for Defence to explore the utility of CubeSats – shoebox-sized, standard form-factor satellites that have driven a revolution in the space industry over the past decade – and to develop a team of space systems experts to guide Defence in the acquisition of sovereign space capabilities.’

Meanwhile, M-series satellites are a collaborative programme between UNSW and the RAAF that will test various capabilities, including space domain awareness technologies.

A single satellite called M1 was launched in December 2018 but contact was lost after launch. The spokesperson said that, as a result, a second single-satellite mission named M2 Pathfinder was added to ‘test systems related to the more complex M2 mission’.

The M2 Pathfinder is expected to launch by mid-2020. The M2 mission – consisting of a pair of CubeSats – is expected to launch in the first half of 2021, and the spokesperson said it will ‘inform future space technologies of benefit to all Defence.’