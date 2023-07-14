To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia greenlights Land 200 Phase 3 Battlefield Command System

14th July 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is belatedly pushing forward with Land 200 Phase 3 for a battlefield command system. (Photo: author)

The pursuit of a battlefield management system is back on the table for the Australian Army.

The Australian government has initiated Project Land 200 Phase 3, which will introduce a next-generation battlefield command system for ground forces.

This first step – called first pass approval in Australian nomenclature – was made on 13 July. The following day, a project notice for the Battlefield Command Systems (BCS) project was released.

Land 200 Phase 3 will supply battle management systems (BMS) and an integrated tactical communications network to the Australian Army. It will have a beyond-line-of-sight communications capacity, dismounted BCS, radio modernisation, a data interface with joint and coalition systems, and offer a technology refresh.

The BCS will

