Australia greenlights Land 200 Phase 3 Battlefield Command System

The Australian government has initiated Project Land 200 Phase 3, which will introduce a next-generation battlefield command system for ground forces.

This first step – called first pass approval in Australian nomenclature – was made on 13 July. The following day, a project notice for the Battlefield Command Systems (BCS) project was released.

Land 200 Phase 3 will supply battle management systems (BMS) and an integrated tactical communications network to the Australian Army. It will have a beyond-line-of-sight communications capacity, dismounted BCS, radio modernisation, a data interface with joint and coalition systems, and offer a technology refresh.

The BCS will