Aselsan to exhibit YILDIRIM-100 DIRCM for helicopters at IDEF 2023
The new system will be installed in helicopters to protect helicopters from missile attacks.
The company introduced the new system on its social media accounts, saying it would debut the DIRCM solution at IDEF 2023, the defence and aerospace exhibition to be held on 25-28 July 2023 in Istanbul.
'The YILDIRIM-100 Directed Countermeasure System intercepts seeker heads from shoulder-launched missiles with a laser. We will exhibit the YILDIRIM-100 Directed Infrared Countermeasure System for the first time at IDEF 2023.' Aselsan said on social media.
ASELSAN, which has been engaged in the development and production of electro-optical, laser and avionic systems
