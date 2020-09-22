Anzac-class upgrade includes video encoders

Digital Battlespace

22nd September 2020

US-based Delta Digital Video is to supply video encoders to Saab Australia for integration with the CCTV system on Anzac-class frigates operated by the Royal Australian Navy.

Model 4480E H.264 HD/SD encoders will allow multiple sources of combat system and other video to be converted and input into ...

