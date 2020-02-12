Saab combat management system for RAN

The Australian government has signed an Enterprise Partnering Agreement with Saab Australia to deliver the Next Generation Combat Management System (CMS) for the Royal Australian Navy.

The system will be delivered across navy’s fleet including the Anzac class frigates, new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels and Supply class replenishment ships.

Saab Australia will also develop the Australian interface to the Aegis system for the Hunter class frigates and the Hobart class destroyers.

Linda Reynolds, Australia’s Minister for Defence, said Saab’s CMS is a critical element of a ship’s fighting capability and will help to ensure the navy can protect Australia in the decades ahead.

‘Our government is committed to ensuring our navy is fully equipped to protect Australia from future threats,’ Reynolds said. ‘This commitment will enhance surface fleet interoperability and lethality, and support the ability to operate as a joint force with our coalition partners and allies.’

