Saab combat management system for RAN
The Australian government has signed an Enterprise Partnering Agreement with Saab Australia to deliver the Next Generation Combat Management System (CMS) for the Royal Australian Navy.
The system will be delivered across navy’s fleet including the Anzac class frigates, new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels and Supply class replenishment ships.
Saab Australia will also develop the Australian interface to the Aegis system for the Hunter class frigates and the Hobart class destroyers.
Linda Reynolds, Australia’s Minister for Defence, said Saab’s CMS is a critical element of a ship’s fighting capability and will help to ensure the navy can protect Australia in the decades ahead.
‘Our government is committed to ensuring our navy is fully equipped to protect Australia from future threats,’ Reynolds said. ‘This commitment will enhance surface fleet interoperability and lethality, and support the ability to operate as a joint force with our coalition partners and allies.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Pakistan Navy takes second OPV 2600 vessel from Damen
The PNS Yamama completes the class of maritime security vessels.
-
Hanwha Ocean to build FFX Batch-IV frigates for South Korea
Hanwha Ocean aims for consistency between Batch-III and Batch-IV, despite radical technological overhaul.
-
Navantia signs deal to supply new Avante 2200 corvettes to Saudi Arabia
The vessels are the latest additions to an ongoing supply arrangement for Saudi Arabia’s defence force.
-
Naval Warfare Preview 2025: Billion-dollar programmes will advance but unpredictable forces muddy the waters
Large programmes around the world are likely to be immune to flux, but the impact of geopolitics could be unprecedented in 2025.
-
Saab Sea Giraffe to protect Swedish Navy
The Swedish manufacturer will supply its Sea Giraffe 1X naval radar in a range of configurations.