To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saab combat management system for RAN

12th February 2020 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Australian government has signed an Enterprise Partnering Agreement with Saab Australia to deliver the Next Generation Combat Management System (CMS) for the Royal Australian Navy.

The system will be delivered across navy’s fleet including the Anzac class frigates, new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels and Supply class replenishment ships.

Saab Australia will also develop the Australian interface to the Aegis system for the Hunter class frigates and the Hobart class destroyers.

Linda Reynolds, Australia’s Minister for Defence, said Saab’s CMS is a critical element of a ship’s fighting capability and will help to ensure the navy can protect Australia in the decades ahead.

‘Our government is committed to ensuring our navy is fully equipped to protect Australia from future threats,’ Reynolds said. ‘This commitment will enhance surface fleet interoperability and lethality, and support the ability to operate as a joint force with our coalition partners and allies.’

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MEKO 200

Hobart Class

Arafura Class

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us