Airbus announces UK MoD contracts

The Skynet 5 programme, managed by Airbus, has provided the UK MOD with a suite of highly robust, reliable and secure military communications services to support operations. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has announced multiple contracts to increase the UK MoD’s communication capabilities.

Airbus on 5 May revealed a series of contracts awarded by the UK MoD in Q1 2021.

These deals are a part of the continuing Skynet 5 military SATCOM services upgrade and ongoing work by Airbus for the MoD’s Defence Digital organisation.

Activities in the maritime arena include further quality of service improvements for Maritime Network Evolution services to enable Wi-Fi access for deployed personal and improvements for eight SCOT5 FMT ships.

Activities in the land domain include new orders for the Bracer device from the UK MoD, the first type of sale to deliver the T5 terminal, the unveiling of Team ICELUS and fibre broadband and infrastructure services for the MoD’s Abbey Wood headquarters.

Air-related SATCOM contracts for Airbus included a deal to provide Ku-band airtime for the Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft as they enter service with the RAF, and agreeing renewals to provide continue Ku-band airtime support for the UK Reaper UAV.

Airbus has teamed with KBR, Leidos UK, Northrop Grumman and QinetiQ to bring new thinking to future space solutions and launch the Open Innovation - Space initiative.

Open Innovation – Space aims to increase SME involvement in UK future SATCOM services and space activities.

