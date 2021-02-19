Spyglass seeks to enhance short-range drone detection

New solid-state radar employs Ku-band phased array technology to detect small UAVs.

Numerica on 18 February launched a new solid-state 3D radar called Spyglass for C-UAS and short-range air defence missions.

The company worked with fellow US-based firms Liteye and NEOTech on development of Spyglass. Liteye will be the exclusive distributor of the radar.

According to Numerica, the simultaneous transmit and receive ...