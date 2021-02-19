Digital Battlespace
Spyglass seeks to enhance short-range drone detection
Numerica on 18 February launched a new solid-state 3D radar called Spyglass for C-UAS and short-range air defence missions.
The company worked with fellow US-based firms Liteye and NEOTech on development of Spyglass. Liteye will be the exclusive distributor of the radar.
According to Numerica, the simultaneous transmit and receive ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Ultra to provide hull-mounted sonar for CSC
‘Substantive manufacture and delivery’ deal includes technology transfer to Canada, says Ultra.
-
SIERA travels to India
Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.
-
PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition
Codan's cash buyout of a North American communications company provides new inroads into that particular market.
-
Space Force awards military GPS receiver contract to BAE Systems
Advanced receiver and semiconductor will maintain positioning, navigation, and timing in contested environments.
-
IAI grows its POP tactical payload family
MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.
-
ICS showcases alternative BLoS communications
NATO experiment under UK Serapis framework tests command-and-control robustness.