AI tool enhances SitaWare Headquarters

SitaWare Insight integrates military and non-military data sources to support tactical and strategic planning. (Photo: Systematic)

Systematic says SitaWare Insight offers advanced decision support through data collection, storage, and analysis.

Systematic has developed new data analysis software for military users as an enhancement to its SitaWare Headquarters C4I system.

The AI-powered SitaWare Insight decision support tool enables intelligence specialists to store, retrieve and analyse data easily in ‘a military version of a commercial search engine’, said Henrik Sommer, SitaWare Insight product manager and domain expert.

SitaWare Insight exploits sensor information, images, videos, documents and other military data, providing a secure and scalable repository for this information with an AI-powered search function.

As a result, Systematic claimed in a 5 January statement, users can pinpoint data on enemy positions, images, documents, equipment and other mission-critical information.

SitaWare Insight also integrates non-military data sources to support tactical and strategic intelligence, planning and operational roles.

For example, operators could use SitaWare Insight to retrieve information on a particular geographical area, and then combine this with the mapping capabilities of SitaWare Headquarters.

Advanced image and object recognition technology enhances SitaWare Insight, for instance by training the software to identify different vehicles or equipment, tagging these with the appropriate metadata and storing them in a data lake for future access.