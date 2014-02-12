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AFCEA West 2014: Technology key to Asia Pacific, says USN boss

12th February 2014 - 13:32 GMT | by Andrew White in San Diego

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Technology will play a critical role in the US ‘rebalance’ towards Asia-Pacific, according to ADM Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific fleet.

Addressing the AFCEA West conference in San Diego on 11 February, Harris utilised a pair of Google glasses, tablet and sheet of paper to illustrate his ‘big shopping list’ of technology equipment.

‘Handheld devices, weapons, platforms and optical devices – if it makes us better warfighters we’re interested but sceptical. We need technology that allows us to do the job better but it must be resilient, reliable ashore or at sea. It has got to be secure

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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