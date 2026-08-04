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Dreadnought Phase 4 opens £2.5 billion supply chain opportunity

4th August 2026 - 10:35 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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UK government’s £8.4 billion Dreadnought Phase 4 investment, allocates £2.5 billion to the submarine supply chain, creating new opportunities beyond BAE Systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The UK government’s £8.4 billion Dreadnought Phase 4 investment sets aside £2.5 billion for the wider submarine supply chain, opening new work beyond BAE Systems’ prime contract.

The UK government confirmed an £8.4 billion (US$11.3 billion) package on 30 July for the fourth phase of the Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarine programme, of which £5.9 billion was awarded directly to BAE Systems and £2.5 billion allocated to the wider supply chain supporting the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.

Delivery Phase 4 covers the completion of sea trials and entry into service of first-of-class HMS Dreadnought, continued progress on the second boat, HMS Valiant, as it moves towards its own sea trials, and ongoing fabrication and outfitting of the remaining two boats, HMS Warspite and HMS King George

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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