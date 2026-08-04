Dreadnought Phase 4 opens £2.5 billion supply chain opportunity
The UK government confirmed an £8.4 billion (US$11.3 billion) package on 30 July for the fourth phase of the Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarine programme, of which £5.9 billion was awarded directly to BAE Systems and £2.5 billion allocated to the wider supply chain supporting the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.
Delivery Phase 4 covers the completion of sea trials and entry into service of first-of-class HMS Dreadnought, continued progress on the second boat, HMS Valiant, as it moves towards its own sea trials, and ongoing fabrication and outfitting of the remaining two boats, HMS Warspite and HMS King George
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy begins SPY-6(V)4 radar testing ahead of first Arleigh Burke destroyer backfit
Wallops Island trials will validate the next-generation radar's combat system integration before its installation aboard USS Pinckney, the first Flight IIA destroyer to receive the SPY-6(V)4 upgrade.
-
A400M trial demonstrates airborne deployment of uncrewed surface vessel
Kraken Technology Group’s A400M airdrop of a K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel points to a new way for navies to insert USVs into contested waters, bypassing ports and motherships.
-
From the seas to the web: the changing shape of UK defence in Southeast Asia
As his final engagement before leaving his post as the head of the British defence staff for Southeast Asia and defence adviser to Singapore, Brigadier Eddie Maskell-Pedersen spoke with Shephard about maritime security, cyber cooperation and long-term partnerships.
-
How the Belgium-Netherlands MCM programme is reshaping naval mine warfare
As the Belgian-Dutch replacement mine countermeasure programme progresses, it is becoming clear that motherships will be integral to future MCM operations. Seven years on from the programme’s inception, the impact of its forward-looking approach can be seen through the procurement strategies of its Western allies today.