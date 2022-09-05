To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • When the shoe fits: Greece looks to US and Israel for UAV and counter-drone solutions

When the shoe fits: Greece looks to US and Israel for UAV and counter-drone solutions

5th September 2022 - 12:27 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

Greece has leased IAI Heron UAVs but it recently announced an expensive deal to buy three MQ-9B SeaGuardians. (Photo: HNDGS)

Greece aims to buy Israeli C-UAS equipment and it also plans to acquire the MQ-9B SeaGuardian — albeit for a hefty price.

Greece is actively looking to improve its maritime surveillance and interception capabilities — especially given the ever-increasing fleet of Turkish UAVs operating in or near the disputed regions of the Aegean Sea and Cyprus — and it seems to have found solutions from Israel and the US.

In early July, the Greek government announced the procurement of three MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs and two ground control stations from the US at an overall cost of almost €400 million ($455.92 million).

Although General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (the manufacturer of the MQ-9B) conducted a series of demonstration flights for the Hellenic Air Force

