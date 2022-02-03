What’s in a name? Poland revamps its procurement agencies

A new agency in the Polish MoD assumed the functions of multiple military procurement organisations at the beginning of January 2022.

The new Armaments Agency brings under a single umbrella the activities previously carried out by various separate bodies: the Armaments Inspectorate, the Inspectorate of New Defence Technology Implementations, the Military Standardisation and Quality and Codification Centre, and the Offset Agreements Bureau.

Maj Krzysztof Płatek, a spokesman for the Armaments Agency, said the new organisation should cut delays in military procurement programmes, by reducing instances where military commanders increase their requirements at the final stage of equipment selection, making