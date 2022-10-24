Russia turns to creative solutions to fill UAV capability gaps

Sourcing drones from Iran is one answer to Russia's UAS problems. This light quadcopter was displayed at Army-2022 event near Moscow and is capable of carrying a 1-7kg payload with endurance of 30-60min. Note the mortar round under the fuselage. (Photo: via author)

Deals with Iran and using regional government funds to bypass traditional defence procurement channels are some of the ways Russia is trying to fill its qualitative and quantitative drone capability gaps.