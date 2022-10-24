Russia turns to creative solutions to fill UAV capability gaps
As the scale and intensity of the war in Ukraine has expanded, the need for multiple classes of UAVs at tactical and operational levels is increasingly clear. However, the ongoing conflict has revealed the inability of the Russian defence industry to produce a full spectrum of UAS in the required quantities, on time or meeting MoD specifications.
The severity of the problem was recently officially acknowledged. ‘Most of the unmanned aircraft produced in Russia do not meet the tactical and technical requirements of the Ministry of Defence,’ said Col Igor Ishchuk on 27 September during the round table ‘Prospects for the development of technologies
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Embraer reaches final agreement with Brazilian Air Force on KC-390 fleet size
Following attempts to cut the programme back to just 15 aircraft, Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have agreed on a final total of 19 KC-390 twin-jet airlifters.
-
Rafael and Hensoldt to go after German Typhoon EW ambitions
Rafael and Hensoldt's existing capabilities could support the German Air Force's decision to adopt the Eurofighter as an electronic attack platform with IOC in 2028.
-
Primoco expands its European customer base
The One 150 tactical UAVs sold to an undisclosed European customer will help Primoco remain profitable in 2022 after withdrawing operations from Russia.
-
Indian Army issues call for more UAVs
The Indian military has released a batch of RfPs, EoIs and notifications for a range of urgently needed UAV types.
-
Euronaval 2022: Ultra and UMS Skeldar to partner on Canadian ASW UAS
The contract awarded to UMS Skeldar and Ultra will see the research of a medium-sized UAS to explore ASW capabilities for the Royal Canadian Navy.