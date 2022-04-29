What clues might China and Taiwan take from the Ukraine war? (Opinion)

France prepares for climate-altered battlefield
A new policy document from the French MoD underlines how climate change must be factored into the technical specifications for future procurements.
Many were taken by surprise by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. However, on the other side of the world, another authoritarian state has had its eyes focused on a neighbouring sovereign nation, its military busy making preparations for a potential attack.
That country is China, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been modernising at a ferocious pace so that it has all the necessary tools at its disposal to ‘solve the Taiwan issue’ once and for all.
Russia’s invasion showed the world that authoritarian leaders do not always act logically. And few countries are more
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
A new policy document from the French MoD underlines how climate change must be factored into the technical specifications for future procurements.
Boeing's T-7 next generation trainer programme has suffered financial difficulties linked to supplier problems and COVID-19 complications.
For the seventh consecutive year, world military expenditure has continued to grow, reaching an all-time high of $2.1 trillion.
Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.
For all the assertive rhetoric by NATO member states about increasing defence spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will not, in the short term at least, translate into a meaningful uplift in capability on the ground.
The Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21 has become well established as an invaluable and useful guide to equipment for military, parapublic and civil users around the world.