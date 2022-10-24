What can the UK do to stop former pilots helping China?

While the news that ex-RAF aviators have been working for China has captured the headlines, ironically the UK still struggles to train its own pilots. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

While new legislations and penalties may help deter some former Royal Air Force pilots from training Chinese personnel, the UK should realise it has played a role in alienating its retirees and needs to better look after its people, experts say.