What can the UK do to stop former pilots helping China?
As many as 30 former RAF pilots have been recruited by China to train its air force how to fight against Western fighter jets and helicopters, recent media reports have revealed.
The retired UK personnel are being used to help understand the way in which Western planes and pilots operate, information which could be vital in the event of a conflict.
The pilots involved have experience and knowledge of Eurofighter Typhoons, Jaguars, AV-8B Harriers and Tornados but not with the F-35.
Officials claim that Beijing has persuaded the retired pilots with lucrative contracts that included £240,000 ($271,000) annual salaries.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Off-ramps for China? Sorry, that ship has sailed (Opinion)
The US in particular has got itself into a difficult position because politicians and military leaders continually appeased China and the burgeoning PLA.
-
Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz unveil new liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters
The new liquid-cooled systems offer power and thermal efficiency benefits.
-
US to send extra HIMARS ammo to Ukraine
Ukraine is receiving more GMLRS rounds for HIMARS but air defence systems are a more pressing requirement.
-
North Korea launches new barrage of missiles
To date, North Korea has launched 15 ballistic and cruise missiles in a three-week period in its latest ill-tempered demonstration of belligerence.
-
AUSA 2022: Iron Beam reaches a wider audience
The Iron Beam laser for air and missile defence made its US show debut at AUSA 2022 and it was also presented to representatives of 24 militaries at a recent conference in Israel.