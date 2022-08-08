Western reinforcement helping Ukraine protect itself, UK defence exports director says

Western allied military capabilities are having a clear effect in Ukraine, according to UK Defence and Security Exports (DSE) director Mark Goldsack.

'I think that's visible to the layman observer through the various electronic media and the news report as much as it is to any specialist observer.' Goldsack explained to Shephard.

UK DSE, a directorate within the Department for International Trade (DIT), has worked closely with the UK MoD to support the UK's government-wide response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, helping to coordinate the supply of military and humanitarian aid into the country.

To date, the