  • Western reinforcement helping Ukraine protect itself, UK defence exports director says

Western reinforcement helping Ukraine protect itself, UK defence exports director says

8th August 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

UK, New Zealand and Ukrainian soldiers conduct artillery training in the UK. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Western equipment sent to Ukraine is helping reinforce Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion, the head of the UK's Defence and Security Exports agency told Shephard.

Western allied military capabilities are having a clear effect in Ukraine, according to UK Defence and Security Exports (DSE) director Mark Goldsack

'I think that's visible to the layman observer through the various electronic media and the news report as much as it is to any specialist observer.' Goldsack explained to Shephard.

UK DSE, a directorate within the Department for International Trade (DIT), has worked closely with the UK MoD to support the UK's government-wide response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, helping to coordinate the supply of military and humanitarian aid into the country.

To date, the

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

