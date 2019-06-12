Discover the capabilities of Shephard Plus
The information provided in Shephard's database helps our organization tremendously, especially when it comes to quickly verifying system application and capabilities. Shephard is usually one of the first to report on a new system or relevant topics... Most importantly, their customer service is exceptional.— US Army TRADOC unit
Shephard Plus is a business insight tool for companies that incorporates major defence systems, subsystems and market forecasting in a single-licence database. It captures a broad range of information including:
- System specifications, unit costs, out-of-service dates, plus orders and deliveries by country
- Programme details and existing contract information
- In-depth market forecasts
- Linked news and analysis from our dedicated team of journalists
Plus is used by defence contractors, procurement organisations and militaries to provide system information and support competitive analysis and market forecasting.
In-depth analysis
Turn data into insight by adding reliable knowledge using market reports, forecasts, news and analysis from our team of industry experts.
Have it your way
View information relevant to you, the way you want to view it, using our customisable dashboard and export tool.
Data-driven
Access and analyse customer, competitor and platform data across over 9,500 products in the aerospace and defence industry.
Experts specialised in each market sector
- Military Helicopters
- Land Warfare
- Unmanned Systems
- Naval Warfare
- Military Training & Simulation
- Electronic Warfare & C4ISR
- Military Logistics
- Special Operations
