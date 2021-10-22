Vincorion opens new US site

Turkish F-16s and USVs, plus AESA technology (podcast)
Welcome to Episode 42 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Vincorion opened a new facility near Fort Bliss, Texas, on 21 October as it seeks to expand its presence in the US aerospace and defence market.
The Germany-headquartered mechatronics specialist invested more than $2 million in the 3,250m2 facility. Here, Vincorion will focus on assembling the electrical power plant for the Patriot SAM system and other key components such as spare parts.
‘The US is already the most important foreign market for us in the defence sector,’ MD Stefan Stenzel said. ‘At the same time, we see tremendous potential to strategically expand our existing partnerships, both in the MRO and spare parts business as well as with a view to developing mobile power solutions.’
Fort Bliss hosts major training facilities not only for the US Army but also for the German Army and German Air Force.
A reported missile deal would build on previous agreements between the UK and Ukraine designed to strengthen Kiev's naval power.
Israeli private equity firm buys manufacturer of aero engine and drivetrain components.
Rohde & Schwarz has extended its popular Spectrum Rider FPH family with new models.
The immediate diplomatic heat may have cooled but does AUKUS put the EU further down the road towards collective defence that is independent of NATO?
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition