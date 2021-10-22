Vincorion opens new US site

Patriot missile launcher system. (Photo: US Army/Capt Adan Cazarez)

New facility in Fort Bliss focuses on assembling Patriot power plant.

Vincorion opened a new facility near Fort Bliss, Texas, on 21 October as it seeks to expand its presence in the US aerospace and defence market.

The Germany-headquartered mechatronics specialist invested more than $2 million in the 3,250m2 facility. Here, Vincorion will focus on assembling the electrical power plant for the Patriot SAM system and other key components such as spare parts.

‘The US is already the most important foreign market for us in the defence sector,’ MD Stefan Stenzel said. ‘At the same time, we see tremendous potential to strategically expand our existing partnerships, both in the MRO and spare parts business as well as with a view to developing mobile power solutions.’

Fort Bliss hosts major training facilities not only for the US Army but also for the German Army and German Air Force.