Vincorion receives Patriot spare parts order
Vincorion revealed on 3 June that it has received an order from Raytheon Missiles and Defense to supply spare parts for the Patriot SAM missile defence system.
The contract is worth approximately €10 million ($11.2 million).
Diesel engines used for Patriot EPP, EPU and launcher gensets are included in the list of parts, which will be start to be delivered to Raytheon from Q3 2020. Final deliveries are expected by Q1 2021.
Stefan Stenzal, managing director of Vincorion, said: ‘Our technological solutions ensure that critical systems operate reliably over extremely long product life cycles. This includes the supply of power to air defence systems in use around the world.’
