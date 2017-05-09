USMC and navy conduct technology experiment

The US Navy has revealed that it successfully demonstrated augmented reality systems and advanced wireless networks during the amphibious Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (S2ME2 ANTX) 2017 that took place at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California on May 4.

The series of exercises focused on five traditional capabilities of amphibious operations - ship-to-shore manoeuvre, weapons fire support and effects, clearing assault lanes, command and control, and information warfare.

The S2ME2 ANTX brought together industry, academia and the Naval Research and Development Establishment, and was conducted by hundreds of marines, sailors and Department of Defense