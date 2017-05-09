USMC and navy conduct technology experiment
The US Navy has revealed that it successfully demonstrated augmented reality systems and advanced wireless networks during the amphibious Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (S2ME2 ANTX) 2017 that took place at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California on May 4.
The series of exercises focused on five traditional capabilities of amphibious operations - ship-to-shore manoeuvre, weapons fire support and effects, clearing assault lanes, command and control, and information warfare.
The S2ME2 ANTX brought together industry, academia and the Naval Research and Development Establishment, and was conducted by hundreds of marines, sailors and Department of Defense
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Brazil’s proposed $23.7 billion defence budget targets GDP-linked military funding
Brazil’s 2025 budget proposals will see a 5.9% increase in defence spending, with funds allocated for key programmes including the procurement of helicopters, armoured vehicles and nuclear-powered submarines, despite looming fiscal challenges.
-
Russia is evading sanctions and purchasing US components for its arsenal, warns US Senate
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has claimed that Russian bombs, missiles and drones “supported by American technologies” have been fatally used on Ukrainians soldiers and civilians.
-
Sweden makes preparations to give Gripens to Ukraine
The 17th package provided by Sweden to Ukraine has seen the Scandinavian country provide SEK48.1 billion (US$4.6 billion) in military support since February 2022, having provided a total of SEK25 billion in 2024.
-
Dutch MoD targets two more frigates as part of future defence plans
The latest defence memorandum from the Dutch government has suggested that funding would be increased, with the procurement of more frigates, F-35s and Leopard 2A8s expected.
-
UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine passes £1 billion milestone
Ukraine’s defence secretary met his UK opposite number in London to mark the milestone and push forward with new defence deals.