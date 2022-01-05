USAF contracts ViaLite Communications for SATCOM solution

ViaLite RF over fibre links are used in the satellite industry to transport satellite signals between antennas and control rooms. (Photo: ViaLite)

The Air Force Research Lab approached ViaLite to develop a new SATCOM solution.

The USAF Research Lab (AFRL) has contracted RF over fibre manufacturers, ViaLite Communications, to deliver a solution for satellite communications downlinks, transferring L-Band signals through the ground station complex.

The process converts the RF electrical signal to laser light which then travels down the fibre to the receiver where it is converted back to an RF signal.

ViaLite’s L-Band HTS links, in the standalone Blue OEM module format, were selected by AFRL for integration into their system.

The L-Band HTS links were appropriate as they are compact, single link and available in RF bands up to six gigahertz.

They can be operated either as transmitters or receivers and are easily mounted into existing equipment.

The links are available in multiple formats including the OEM module format.

One format is rack chassis cards, for use in ViaLite 3U and 1U rack chassis units.

Another is Yellow OEM modules, designed for system integrators and manufacturers to build into their own designs.

Finally, the ViaLite Blue2 module houses two links and can be set up to be a dual transmitter, dual receiver or transceiver.