Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Russian satellite-killing capabilities make headway

2nd May 2020 - 09:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Yerevan

Gen John Raymond, head of US Space Command (USSPACECOM), declared on 15 April that Russia has conducted another direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile test, although official US sources did not give specific information on whether the tests were successful or whether any targets were hit.

According to a USPACECOM statement, the ...

