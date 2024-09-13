Russia is evading sanctions and purchasing US components for its arsenal, warns US Senate
A report issued by the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has stated that most of the foreign components found in Russian weapons systems used in Ukraine were manufactured by US companies.
Moscow has been able to acquire thousands of US-made electronics despite sanctions and export control measures imposed by Washington the report, released on 10 September, claimed.
Speaking during a hearing of the Subcommittee on the same day the report was launched, Democratic Senator (Connecticut) Richard Blumenthal claimed: “Russian bombs, missiles and drones supported by American technologies are literally killing Ukrainians. [And] not just Ukrainian soldiers, but civilians, women [and] children, in
