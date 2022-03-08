US reinforces eastern NATO flank

In order to bolster the deterrence and defence capabilities of the NATO alliance on its eastern flank, the DoD will reinforce the US presence in Europe by deploying more troops and equipment.

On 7 March, the DoD announced that approximately 500 military personnel will be sent from the US to locations in Europe and more KC-135 refuelling aircraft will be deployed in the region.

With these additional forces, the US will have 100,000 military personnel either permanently stationed in Europe or deployed.

The US will deploy an Air Support Operations Center to Poland and Romania. In Germany, an ordnance company and a maintenance company will be sent to provide logistics support to the First Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby claimed on 8 March that these additional personnel are being positioned in response to the security environment created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He added that the ‘temporary moves’ will be to be adjusted ‘as conditions require’.

Kirby noted that the US will send an unspecified number KC-135s to Souda Bay in Greece to provide additional area or fuelling support to US European Command.

The US has been reinforcing its presence in Europe and on 1 March the US Army announced that its 405th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) had fully activated its Army Prepositioned Stock-2 (APS-2) sites, which are located in the region.

405th AFSB 's M1 Abrams. (Photo – US Army)

All four battalions assigned to the 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces from their respective APS-2 sites during the second week of February.

Vehicles and other equipment included M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, palletised load systems and load handling systems, among others.

The APS programme strategically prepositions vital war stocks in climate-controlled facilities worldwide in order to reduce the deployment response times and rapidly project power.

On 7 March, during a background briefing, a US senior defence official pointed out that Russia has committed into Ukraine nearly 100% of its combat power that were amassed along the border with Belarus.

‘We have not seen indications that they are preparing to move additional Battalion Tactical Groups from elsewhere in the country,’ the official noted.

It was added that since the beginning of the war on Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 625 missiles including ballistic missiles as well as SAM and cruise missiles.

According to the official, ‘the short-range ballistic missiles, which had been the majority for quite some time, is no longer the majority’.