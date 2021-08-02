US persists with efforts to harness hydrogen

Crystal Group announces new ruggedized video appliances
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
Military researchers in the US are continuing efforts with industry to harness the most abundant element in the universe — hydrogen — as a means of reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
Hydrogen can be expensive to extract and it tends to be more difficult to store and transport than oil-based fuels, partly because it is highly flammable.
Also, while hydrogen energy is renewable and has a minimal environmental impact, fossil fuels are often used to extract it, thereby reducing or negating any emissions-reduction benefits.
There are potential advantages, though. In larger gas turbine engines, hydrogen can be ...
German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.
Hensoldt France and MBDA have agreed a new IFF order.
Beijing likes to accuse the US of having a ‘Cold War mentality', but China’s current splurge of missile silo building is unprecedented since the Cold War.
Pending takeover of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin follows move for Ultra Electronics by US-owned Cobham.
The UK has joined the growing group of nations that are dedicating more resources to the space domain with the launch of its Space Command.