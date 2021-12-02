Lockheed Martin contracted for additional LRASMs

BAE Systems completes demonstration of FireNet transceiver
The new system addresses US Army aviation channel capacity and waveform needs.
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been awarded a $125 million contract modification for Lot Four and Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs) plus tooling and test equipment.
The contract modification, announced on November 29 and the result of a sole-source acquisition, provides for the purchase of an additional 42 LRASMs, and 24 Weapons Data Links in support of Lot Six.
The work is expected to be completed by September 2025.
The cumulative face value of the LRASM contract is now more than $549 million and the contracting authority is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida.
The new system addresses US Army aviation channel capacity and waveform needs.
Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, outlined NATO’s next Strategic Concept document at the Riga Public Diplomacy Conference on 30 November.
Experience gained in Turkey during the development of the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine may accelerate the design and construction of the new Arat engine, which will have lower fuel consumption and higher thrust.
Despite not discussing different industrial scenarios with BAE Systems should FCAS and Tempest merge, Airbus has stated it will overcome any changes should the two programmes ever become one.
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.
New subsidiary SEAKR adds space electronics capabilities to Raytheon Intelligence & Space's portfolio.