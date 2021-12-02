To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin contracted for additional LRASMs

2nd December 2021 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The contract covers 42 additional missiles. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

The USAF-awarded contract to Lockheed Martin increases Lot Four and Lot Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) production.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been awarded a $125 million contract modification for Lot Four and Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs) plus tooling and test equipment.

The contract modification, announced on November 29 and the result of a sole-source acquisition, provides for the purchase of an additional 42 LRASMs, and 24 Weapons Data Links in support of Lot Six.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The cumulative face value of the LRASM contract is now more than $549 million and the contracting authority is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida.

