US Government designates Northrop Grumman radar as AN/TPY-5(V)1

The US Government has officially designated Northrop Grumman’s long-range radar as the AN/TPY-5(V)1, making it the newest multi-mission air surveillance radar available to the US military.

AN/TPY-5(V)1’s size and form factor have been optimised for expeditionary operation on a modern, global battlefield, providing the ability to self-deploy, emplace and displace in minutes, which, according to the company, is a key discriminator compared to other systems.

Advanced digital AESA architecture and C2 integration have come together in the AN/TPY-5(V)1 S-band radar to enable protection and situational understanding for users.

The radar’s ability has been tested against the challenges of fifth-generation fighters, hypersonic weapons, uncrewed systems and ballistic missiles.

Its advanced software-defined architecture allows for rapid updates, which can be completed in hours or even minutes with this system, compared to the weeks or months required for traditional ground-based radars.